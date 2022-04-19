Saint Lucia Confirms New Variant Of Concern Omicron BA.2 Lineage – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

As of April 17, 2022 Saint Lucia has diagnosed a total of 23,111 cases in country, with 70

active cases presently. The daily infection rate for the last 7 days is 6.8 per 100,000

population per day which represents a 7% increase from last week, with an 11% average

testing positivity rate and a transmission rate of 1.2. We have noted a total of 367 COVID-

19 deaths. We have 9 positive COVID-19 cases admitted at the Respiratory Hospital.

This past week we continue to register cases daily, we note increases in our public health

indicators.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs recently received new gene

sequencing results from the Caribbean Public Health Agency CARPHA.

– Advertisement –

The results indicate the presence of both the Omicron BA1 and BA2 Lineages. The Omicron Variant BA1 which has been circulating since February 2022 was confirmed in 11 of the samples sequenced. 2 cases of the Omicron BA2 Variant was confirmed.

Of the 2 cases of Omicron BA2 diagnosed; 1 is a male national from Anse La Raye and 1 is a female non-national from Gros- Islet. The Omicron BA2 variant is responsible for the new waves noted in Barbados, Martinique and the developed countries.

The Omicron Variant remains the dominant variant circulating globally and has replaced all

other circulating variants in most countries. Although there is reduced SARS-CoV-2 testing

globally from the beginning of 2022, the COVID-19 pandemic continues with intense

transmission and death particularly in high-risk populations and the unvaccinated.

The Pfizer, Astra Zeneca, Johnson and Johnson and Moderna vaccines are available at the

various wellness centres. The booster vaccine is also available for persons who have been fully vaccinated for over 6 months. Everyone who has not been vaccinated is urged to get vaccinated urgently.

As we strive to live safely with COVID-19 and remove restrictive measures and open up the

country, it is important that our public health protective measures are in place especially to

protect the most vulnerable.

The Ministry of Health appeals to all organizations, public and private sector to ensure the maintenance of the public health protocols. Let us strive to sustain the low number of COVID- 19 cases as we live, work, study and recreate safely with COVID-19.

Source: Ministry of Health Wellness & Elderly Affairs

– Advertisement –