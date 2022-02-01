Saint Lucia Confirms Cases of Omicron Variant in Country – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release (February 1, 2022) – The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs has received the gene sequencing results from the Caribbean Public Health Agency CARPHA. The results indicated 14 new cases of Variants of Concern. The Omicron Variant was confirmed in 13 of the samples sequenced and 1 case of the Delta Variant. Of the 13 cases of Omicron diagnosed 11 of them are nationals and 2 are non- nationals, 2 are male and 11 are female. The location of the Omicron cases includes Castries, Gros- Islet and Vieux-Fort the main communities affected during this wave.

Based on epidemiological patterns it appears that the Omicron Variant may be the dominant variant circulating during this 5th wave. This justifies the high rate of transmission within the communities and work places.

Since the commencement of the 5th wave on December 16, 2021 until January 30, 2022, 7,780 cases have been diagnosed with an average of 173 cases per day. Women account for 59% of the cases and 29 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded; 55% of which is male. Tourists account for 2% of the cases diagnosed for the past 7 days but 4.8% of the total cases during the 5th wave. We have 49 positive cases admitted at the Respiratory Hospital and 6 are severely ill.

This week we continue to register cases, the seven day average approximation indicates a downward trend in the epidemiological curve. We note reductions in most of the public health indicators. We continue to appeal to all organizations, public and private sector to ensure the strengthening of all public health protocols. The Ministry of Health will continue providing updates to the public as new information becomes available.

