Saint Lucia Community Leaders Get Capacity Building Training – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Approximately 40 leaders from Community Based Organisations (CBOs) in Babonneau and Gros-Islet recently benefited from a comprehensive six-hour virtual capacity-building training organized by the Ministry of Equity, Social Justice, and Empowerment.

The sessions took place on October 31, November 2 and 7, 2023 respectively.

The aim was is to enhance the organizational effectiveness and sustainability of community-based organizations by providing participants with the knowledge, skills, and tools necessary for effective leadership, strategic planning, and collaborative community engagement.

The training covered essential topics such as Leadership, Team Building and Collaboration, Motivating and Inspiring Others, Community Engagement and Networking, Decision Making and Problem Solving, and Group Structure and Dynamics.

– Advertisement –

Expressing gratitude for the invitation to participate, attendees highlighted the valuable networking opportunities the training provided.

Anticipating further growth, they expressed interest in additional sessions focusing on Proposal Writing, Advocacy, and Events Management.

The Ministry of Equity reiterate its commitment to enhancing social justice, empowering communities, and creating sustainable solutions for the well-being of residents across various communities.

The Ministry acknowledges the vital role played by community based organizations in advocating for their communities and identifying necessary resources.

The Ministry continues to emphasize the ongoing need for volunteers to collaborate and help empower communities in alleviating poverty, protecting the environment, and fostering a safer living environment for all.

SOURCE: Ministry of Equity, Social Justice, and Empowerment

– Advertisement –