Saint Lucia Communities Benefitting From Stimulus Activities For Christmas

Castries South MP Ernest Hilaire, responding to an inquiry from reporters about stimulus activities for Christmas, disclosed this week that they have already started. ‘It has started. There are activities that have started from last week . In my constituency it starts this week so there are a number of different stimulus programmes, clean ups as well as small infrastructural works to deal with flood mitigation and landslides, for since the last Hurricane Elsa we still have cleaning up to do so there’ll be quite a lot taking place over the next few weeks,’ Hilaire explained. ‘People are going through