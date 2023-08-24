Saint Lucia Close To Announcing ‘Livable Minimum Wage’ – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has disclosed that his administration will soon announce a ‘livable minimum wage’ for workers.

“We have got the report on the livable minimum wage for the workers of this country. We have that report. That report was shared with me by the Minister for Labour,” he disclosed.

In declaring that the announcement of the livable minimum wage would soon come, Pierre explained it would mean that people should not work for less.

He told a Town Hall meeting of his ruling Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) on Tuesday that the timing was due to the need to discuss with the Chamber of Commerce, the Manufacturers Association, and others before coming up with a wage to benefit everyone.

– Advertisement –

He recalled that the government gave pensioners a one-time $500 payment and would disburse another one in the sum of $600.

Pierre, responsible for Finance and Economic Development, also said there would be an adjustment in pensioners’ salaries.

“I want to tell pensioners of this country that the Cabinet has decided there is going to be adjustment in the cost of living. When the cost of living is adjusted their salaries will increase,” he stated.

The Saint Lucia Prime Minister also spoke about civil servants’ salaries.

“We have instructed that negotiations for changes in the salary structure begin immediately so that civil servants can give a fair day’s work for a fair day’s pay,” Pierre said.

“Let us negotiate based on the reality of the country so that everybody can benefit,” he told the SLP Town Hall meeting.

– Advertisement –