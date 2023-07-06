Saint Lucia Claims Regional Superiority in Debating Competition – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

The team from St. Lucia’s Leon Hess Comprehensive Secondary High School has debated its way to regional supremacy in the regional finals of the regional edition of the National Tourism Debate competition.

Leading up to the July 3 showdown, schools from three countries had competed in a series of debates utilising the Zoom platform. The Bahamas, current tittle holder, did not contend this year.

Jamaica was represented by Wolmers High School for Girls, St. Lucia by the Leon Hess Comprehensive Secondary High School, and the Turks and Caicos Islands by national champions the Clement Howell High School.

For the finals St. Lucia opposed the motion – “This house believes that intra-regional trade offers very little support to tourism ”.

– Advertisement –

Team members Jadea Esteva, Ashley Kallicharran, and Noa Andrew were coached by Mrs. Naomi Patrick Smith.

Adjudicators were Dr. Andre Haughton, Senior Lecturer University of the West Indies; Mrs. Nordia England-Prout, Programme Director – School of Hospitality Cayman Islands; Judy Deterville, Public Relations Manager, Communications Division, Sandals Grande St Lucian Spa & Beach Resort.

Proposing the motion “This house believes that intra-regional trade offers very little support to tourism” The Turks and Caicos team from the Clement Howell High earned second place with a fiery presentation streamed in from TCI’s Ministry of Education. They were coached by Ms. Keisha Carter.

The competition was vigorous and the margin of victory was narrow: St. Lucia scored 660 points and Turks and Caicos’ score of 606 earned second place. Both coaches will receive a weekend at any Sandals destination in the Caribbean, and team prizes.

The National Tourism Debate Competition is sponsored by Sandals Resorts International, Camko Manufacturing & Hotel Supplies, and Emkay Sports.

SOURCE: Leon Hess Comprehensive Secondary School

– Advertisement –