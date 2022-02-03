Saint Lucia Chamber Pledges To Work With Government To Stimulate Economy – St. Lucia Times News

The Saint Lucia Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture looking forward to the upcoming budget presentation in parliament, has expressed that it will work with the government to stimulate the economy.

“The business community is prepared to work with the government to see how they can participate in jump-starting the economy and getting it out of the doldrums caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Executive Director Brian Louisy told reporters Thursday.

Louisy said there needs to be an attempt to continue stabilising the economy and policy to catalyse and stimulate growth, especially activity in the local business community.

The Chamber official indicated this would see a positive impact on employment levels.

He also highlighted the need for a serious attempt to tackle poverty created by the COVID impact with the loss of so many jobs.

In addition, Louisy disclosed that chamber representatives had discussions with the Ministry of Finance and received preliminary data on economic performance and projections.

As a result, the chamber Executive Director said that the private sector grouping is digesting the information.

“We believe there’s room for some innovative approaches to stimulating the economy,” Louisy explained.

In giving a preview recently to reporters, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre described the upcoming budget as very exciting and interesting and a measure that would please the people of Saint Lucia.

“We are going to be speaking about the youth economy in detail. We are going to speak about our plan to get St Jude (Hospital) back, our plan to get Hewanorra International Airport back – our plans,” the Castries East MP said.

“We have solutions. We are not going to be speaking too much of what was left behind. What was left behind was a complete mess,” Pierre, responsible for finance, noted.

He indicated that under the former United Workers Party (UWP) administration, there was poor financial management, ‘horrible administration’, and wastage of money.

“The people of Saint Lucia voted for us to change that. We are going to change it. We are not going to get involved in the negative. We’re moving forward,” Pierre declared.