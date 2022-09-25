Saint Lucia Celebrates World Tourism Day – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Tuesday, September 27, 2022 has been designated by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), as World Tourism Day, under the theme “Rethinking Tourism”.

According to Zurab Pololikashvili, Secretary General of the UNWTO, “Tourism’s relevance has never been clearer. The time is now to seize this opportunity to rethink how we do tourism”.

Against this backdrop, the Ministry of Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Information has earmarked the following in observance of the World Tourism Day:

Address by Minister of Tourism

Address by Junior Minister of Tourism

Official launch of Community Tourism, sub-theme “Tourism Comes To Your Community”;

Industry Perspectives on the theme “Rethinking Tourism”;

Call to Industry to wear BLUE in observance of World Tourism Day

Given the challenges faced by the tourism industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Tourism embraces the theme “Rethinking Tourism” and sees it as an urgent appeal for re-evaluating the methodologies used to operate within the industry, thus challenging industry stakeholders and operators to be more innovative and creative in their approach to ensure more widespread economic benefits to citizens.

SOURCE: Ministry of Tourism. Headline photo: Stock image

