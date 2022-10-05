Saint Lucia Carnival 2023 Announced – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Ministry of Tourism, Investment, Creative, Industries, Culture, and Information, in partnership with the Cultural Development Foundation and the Carnival Planning and Management Committee has just announced an exciting and culturally rich ‘Saint Lucia Carnival’ from July 1-19, 2023.

By being one of the first islands to launch a compelling lineup for Carnival 2023, the globally renowned leading destination festival is gearing up for the pent-up demand, that aligns with the reimagined marketing strategy of brand Saint Lucia.

The exciting Calendar includes the Calypso and Soca Monarch competitions, King and Queen of the Bands, Panorama, the Carnival Queen Show, J’ouvert, private parties, concerts, and the two-day Parade of the Bands.

Further collaboration with the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, Export Saint Lucia, and Events Saint Lucia solidifies the commitment to continue developing the island’s carnival product beyond its 238 square miles.

In stimulating more international demand, a delegation led by the Minister of Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture, and Information, Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire will host a Media Launch of the 2023 edition of Saint Lucia Carnival in Miami Florida, on October 6, 2022.

Representatives of Saint Lucia’s destination marketing carnival bands will provide details on the events that drive visitors. The team at the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, led by Marketing and Events Manager, Christopher Gustave, will showcase the National Carnival Events and represent other carnival brands unable to attend.

Travel Trade, Diaspora Leaders, Carnival Influencers, Miami Carnival Leadership, and Miami-based carnival promoters will be in attendance. Both traditional and carnival-focused media will capture and share the event. This launch will provide an opportunity to help develop a sustainable mutually beneficial collaboration between the Miami Carnival audience and Saint Lucia Carnival.

A sample of the island’s unique Soca offerings will be provided by ‘Ezra Da Fun Machine’, and Road March Runner Up, ‘Shemmy J’, both backed by ‘DJ Hyper D’.

Saint Lucia’s offerings will be on display at ‘Tipsy’ on October 7, where tens of thousands are expected to attend the event headlined by Afro-fusion superstar ‘Burna Boy’. Additionally, Brand Saint Lucia will be heavily displayed along the Miami Carnival route on October 9th.

The 2023 edition of Saint Lucia Carnival will continue to be a focal point of the upcoming regional and international Fall, Winter, and Summer global marketing roadshows.

SOURCE: Saint Lucia Tourism Authority. Headline photo: Internet stock image.

