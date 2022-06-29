Saint Lucia Calypso Final Qualifiers Updated After Minelle Withdraws – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The CPMC announces updates to its list of qualifiers for the Calypso Monarch Competition after former multiple monarch, Minelle, announced her withdrawal from competition to cater to unforeseen challenges.

As a result of the withdrawal, two artistes whose points were tied, will now participate in this year’s competition. These artistes are J’Urgen and Dycer Fontellio.

The updated list of artistes and songs selected to advance to the next stage of competition is as follows. Note that the qualifying artistes are listed in alphabetical order, and not indicative of scores or judging preferences.

The CPMC wishes Minelle and all qualifiers the best as we move into the final round of competition. The Finals of the Calypso Monarch Competition, will be held on Saturday, July 9 at the SAAB, Vigie.

– Advertisement –

Tickets cost $50 and are available for purchase at The Cell outlets island wide, and Steve’s Barbershop in Castries. Other ticket outlets will be announced in the coming days.

For updates relating to the Calypso and Soca Monarch Competition, visit www.carnivalsaintlucia.com or @carnivalsaintlucia on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The CPMC wishes all artistes best of luck as they prepare for the Monarch.

Calypso Monarch Qualifiers

#

Sobriquet

Song Title

1

De Jenerator

Just Ice System

Ridemic

2

Dezral

Legacy

Calling All Saints

3

Dycer Fontellio

PIP

Aftermath

4

J’Urgen

Papishow

LIAT Fiasco

5

Educator

Mardi Pwete’

Calypso Party

6

Mighty Sizzler

The Mortician

I eh for that

7

Oshun

African in me

Famn

8

Ready

Compy Tent

Off to Ukraine

9

TC Brown

Lucia and Helen

Points

10

Wally

Tribute to Vada

Outside

Source: Carnival Planning and Management Committee . Headline photo of Minelle courtesy Star Newspaper.

– Advertisement –