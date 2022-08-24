Saint Lucia Bracing For Inclement Weather – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia is bracing for inclement weather due to a tropical wave a few hundred miles East of the Islands.

The Director of the Saint Lucia Meteorological Services Andre Joyeux told St Lucia Times that currently, the system is an area of disorganised thunderstorms.

“We are expecting it to come across us late tonight into tomorrow,” Joyeux said on Wednesday.

He said people could expect cloudiness, scattered moderate to heavy showers, and thunderstorms.

– Advertisement –

The Meteorological Services Director recalled that over the past five days Saint Lucia has experienced consistent rainfall.

As a result, he explained that because the soil has become waterlogged, there could be flooding and land slippage.

Joyeux also explained that due to the abundant rainfall the country has been experiencing the trees are putting out a lot of foliage.

“So they would be top-heavy eventually and any additional rainfall could topple the tree or break the branches, so persons should also take note of that. If you have any trees close to you you should trim them,” he told St Lucia Times.

Headline photo: Stock image

– Advertisement –