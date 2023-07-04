Saint Lucia Boxers Dominate Martinique Tournament – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

A contingent of seven Saint Lucian boxers who competed at a boxing tournament in Martinique over the past weekend returned home on Sunday with five gold and two silver medals.

The boxers left Saint Lucia on Friday, June 30, a day ahead of the tournament hosted by L’Académie Move & Box.

On Saturday evening, Arthur Henry (LCA) scored a knockout over Lenny Anglio (MQ) in the second round. The earlier round saw Henry scoring a knockdown against his opponent.

In his second competitive bout, Denzel Stephen (LCA) demonstrated craft, skill, ability and determination to win his bout against Kyrane Aribot (MQ).

Despite going the full three rounds, Kaliyah Stevens (LCA) lost her bout against Melodie Tarieu (MQ). However, her performance since her maiden bout in April has improved tremendously.

Justice Joseph (LCA) put on a remarkable show of speed, jabs and uppercuts to dominate his opponent David Florimond (MQ) for the full three rounds.

Nikaela Khodra (LCA) won her bout via a walkover after her opponent failed to show up on the night.

Garvin Donaie (LCA) was victorious over Michel Fidole (MQ) after an impressive start to the bout that saw Donaie landing some effective power punches for the full three rounds.

In the final bout, Kyle Marcel (LCA) lost to Ludovic Vilet (MQ). Despite his opponent being more advanced in age, experience and weight, Marcel nevertheless put on an impressive performance. However, Marcel lost points for slapping and ducking.

The boxers were accompanied to Martinique by David Christopher, President of the St. Lucia Boxing Association (SLBA), coaches Conrad Fredericks and Arthur Langelier, and referee Cecil Kerr.

“Our boxers showed great discipline and personality, and represented their country with vigour and valour,” said Christopher. “As president, I’m very proud of these young boxers. This event was just another opportunity to get them prepared ahead of the OECS Invitational Boxing Championships: Revival, which will be held at the Vigie Multi-Purpose Sports Complex in Saint Lucia from July 28-29, 2023. We’re trying to give them one more outing or road show just to keep the momentum going. But the more they can box with their peers across the region, it augurs well for them. But five wins out of seven for Team Saint Lucia at the Martinique tournament was impressive.”

Christopher thanked Greg Bazille, Head Coach of L’ Académie Move & Box, for the excellent hospitality the team experienced during the tournament. He also thanked the Immigration Department in Saint Lucia for facilitating the expedited processing of passports for some of the boxers.

Last weekend’s tournament came one month after the Martiniquan gym hosted Saint Lucian boxers for a similar tournament.

SOURCE: Saint Lucia Boxing Association. Headline photo: The seven boxers from Saint Lucia with coach Conrad Fredericks in Martinique.

