Dutch team first to finish in Atlantic Rally for Cruisers Public officers granted half-day ahead of Pierre's swearing-in Electoral body assures seamless voting after advance-poll hiccups Woman, 52, charged with attempting to export liquid cocaine Oil tanker seized by US was falsely flying Guyana flag, government says CARICOM Mission: Saint Lucian electors voted transparently
Local News

Saint Lucia blank Dominica in U23 cricket

15 December 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on St. Lucia Times.
Promote your business with NAN

the saint lucia under-23 men's cricket team completed a successful tour of dominica, sweeping the 50-over series and winning the three-day fixture by eight wickets. standout performances from theo edward, noelle leo, and captain tarrique edward secured the victory at the botanic gardens in portsmouth.

Support us

Related News

13 December 2025

St Jude staff trained and transitioning as commissioning progresses

07 December 2025

U13 cricket final pits Babonneau against Soufrière

13 December 2025

US seizes oil tanker off Venezuela as Caracas condemns 'act of piracy'

10 December 2025

Dominica confirmed as beneficiary for new world-class athletic facility