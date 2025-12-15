Local News
Saint Lucia blank Dominica in U23 cricket
15 December 2025
the saint lucia under-23 men's cricket team completed a successful tour of dominica, sweeping the 50-over series and winning the three-day fixture by eight wickets. standout performances from theo edward, noelle leo, and captain tarrique edward secured the victory at the botanic gardens in portsmouth.
