Saint Lucia beat Dominica in second U23 ODI

Tyrel Chicot bowled Saint Lucia to a nine-run win over Dominica at the Mindoo Phillip Park on Thursday afternoon, in the second 50-Over match of the Under-23 Bilateral Series. The last three wickets fell with the score 178.

Saint Lucia won the toss and captain Ackeem Auguste decided to bat first on a sticky wicket, to the surprise of many, including the television commentators. The hosts were dismissed for 187 in 38 overs. Simeon Gerson saved the day for the Saint Lucians with a top score of 65 off 60 deliveries with six fours and four sixes.

Lee John made 30, skipper Auguste contributed 28, while extras totalled 18. Bowling for Dominica E Doctrove took 4-39, K Phillip 2-36, and JN Alexander 2-44.

In their turn at the crease, with a target of 188, Dominica were bowled out for 178 in 45.2 overs. K Phillip led the attempt to victory with 36, K George made 35, JE Joseph 33, D Alexander 27, and skipper Stephan Pascal 24.

But Chicot was the star of the show. The 6’2” all-rounder from Laborie bowled the spell of a champion, taking 5-30 off 10 overs. Lee John supported with 3-37 from 8.2 overs, Isiah Jones 1-29, and Jayden Elibox 1-39.

Thursday’s victory means that the Saint Lucia won the inaugural Under-23 Bilateral Series 2-1, having won the three-day game by an innings and 10 runs, followed by a loss in the first 50-Over game by six wickets.

Auguste topped the batting aggregate with 384 runs at an average of 128, and a top score of 308. Dominica captain Stephan Pascal was second with 237 runs at an average of 59.25, and a top score of 160. Lee John was third with 131 runs, while Dominica’s Jelani Joseph and Cody Leblanc were fourth and fifth with 98 and 88 runs, respectively.

Leading the wicket-takers was K Phillip of Dominica with seven from three matches, at an average of 27.57. Second was Sky LaFeuille with six from one match at an average of 11.83, while Lee John was third with six from three matches at 26.50. Saint Lucia’s Jayden Elibox and Tyrel Chicot were fourth and fifth with six each from three matches at averages of 23.67 and 13.00, respectively.