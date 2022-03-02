Saint Lucia Backs UNGA Resolution Demanding End To Russian Invasion Of Ukraine – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia was among 141 Member States of the United Nations which voted today in favour of a United Nations General Assembly resolution condemning Russia for its invasion of the neighbouring State of Ukraine. 5 countries voted against the resolution while 35 abstained.

The resolution, among other things, called upon the Russian Federation to “immediately cease its use of force against Ukraine and to refrain from any further unlawful threat or use of force against any other UN Member state.”

It further demanded that the Russian Federation “immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders.”

Last week Saint Lucia had joined other OECS and CARICOM member States in a declaration reprimanding Russia for its intervention in Ukraine and on Monday 28th February 2022 issued a separate condemnatory statement of the Russian action.

– Advertisement –

Source: Ministry of External Affairs

– Advertisement –