Saint Lucia Authorities Advise Travellers Of Temporary Change In Protocols

Press Release:– The Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Health & Wellness and the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) wish to inform the travelling public that on the 19th November 2021, there were technical difficulties on the Saint Lucia Travel Authorization Portal that functions via www.stlucia.org.

Consequently, to facilitate travellers coming into Saint Lucia for a short period, the Authorities had to waive the requirement of the travel authorization letter that gives travellers entry into the country.

Notwithstanding, verification of all travel documentation will be conducted at the airport on arrival. The Authorities thus wish to advise travellers and the general public of the following:

“Due to technical difficulties from Friday 19th November to Monday 22nd November 2021, travellers to Saint Lucia may enter the country without a Travel Approval/Travel Authorization Letter. A negative result from a PCR test taken within 5 days of arrival is still required. The protocols for travellers who do not have “fully vaccinate” status remain in place. Vaccinated arrivals will also have to present proof of vaccination upon arrival to the Authorities. Travellers arriving on Tuesday 23rd November 2021 and after must register as normal via the Saint Lucia Travel Authorization Portal at www.stlucia.org/covid-19 . The website also provides regular updates. IMPORTANT: During the period 19-22 November 2021, agents (airline/ship) must ensure that travellers have a negative PCR test before granting permission to board. Persons who refuse to provide proof of negative test should not be boarded.”

The Authorities deeply regret any inconvenience this interruption has caused and wish to thank travellers for their patience and understanding.

For more information about the island of Saint Lucia, call 1-800-456-3984, or 1-888 4STLUCIA, or visit stlucia.org.

