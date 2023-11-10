Saint Lucia Assisting Saint Vincent & The Grenadines In Mass Shooting Probe – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia is assisting Saint Vincent and the Grenadines with a probe into a mass shooting in the Vincentian capital, Kingstown, on July 19 this year.

Five Vincentians died in what Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves described as a ‘shooting spree’ in the Harbour Club area of Eastern Kingstown.

A thirteen-year-old male was among those killed.

According to local media reports, civilian videos showed shooters exiting a vehicle and opening fire on some men at about 8 p.m.

– Advertisement –

Reporting this week on the progress of the investigation, Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police with responsibility for crime-fighting Trevor Bailey told a news conference that Saint Lucia and Saint Kitts were assisting.

“We have received assistance from our neighbours, our counterparts in Saint Lucia. A team came in from Saint Lucia, and they did forensic examination of that vehicle that was in question,” Bailey disclosed.

He said the team would have left with what they gathered from the vehicle.

Bailey indicated that law enforcers awaited the forensic analysis of the samples.

He said Saint Kitts police were also helping in the mass murder probe by analysing other exhibits.

The senior Vincentian police officer explained that the investigation was ongoing, with investigators obtaining twelve statements.

Bailey also declared that contrary to a ‘rumour’ a cash reward for information was still ‘up for grabs’.

EC$50,000 is being offered.

Bailey urged residents of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to feel free to cooperate with the police and provide information, irrespective of how ‘slight’ it might be.

“No information is too small. We are grateful. We accept every piece of information. We analyse that information, and that piece of information that you may consider minimum, may very well be the piece that is missing,” Bailey said.

Headline photo: Internet stock image.

– Advertisement –