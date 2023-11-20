Saint Lucia Appoints Special Prosecutor – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

The Government of Saint Lucia has announced the appointment of Mr. Robert Innocent as Special Prosecutor, a position an Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) news release on Monday described as ‘crucial.’

Innocent has nearly three decades of extensive judicial experience.

The release observed that he had served diligently in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Magistracy, and private practice.

“This appointment underscores the Government’s unwavering commitment to addressing cases of misconduct and combating various forms of corruption by persons holding public office,” the OPM stated.

According to the release, Innocent’s wealth of experience positions him as a dedicated and capable leader in pursuing justice.

It said his appointment marks a significant step forward in the Government’s ongoing efforts to uphold the principles of transparency, accountability, and integrity.

“The Government of Saint Lucia firmly believes that this appointment will strengthen the mechanisms in place to investigate and prosecute instances of corruption, sending a clear message that misconduct by public officials will not be tolerated,” the OPM said.

The Government expressed confidence in Mr. Innocent’s ability to contribute significantly to pursuing justice and upholding the rule of law in Saint Lucia.

Saint Lucia’s Special Prosecutor Act empowers an attorney-at-law appointed by the Judicial and Legal Services Commission to serve as Special Prosecutor.

The legislation also authorises the Office holder to receive complaints and investigate credible reports of corrupt conduct by incumbent public officials and public officials who have demitted office.

