Saint Lucia Announces Order Of Appearance For Parade Of The Bands – St. Lucia Times News

The Carnival Planning & Management Committee (CPMC) announces the order of appearance for the Parade of the Bands for Saint Lucia Carnival 2022.

A total of eleven bands have registered for this year’s parade. The parade will follow its traditional route and begin at Choc, down the John Compton Highway, through the City of Castries and back to Choc. The parade order is as follows:

Appearance Order

Band Name

1

Insomiel

2

Fuzion Mas

3

Legends Carnival Band

4

Tribe of Twel

5

Just 4 Fun

6

Red Unlimited

7

Xuvo

8

Island Tribe

9

Phoenix Carnival

10

Cue Sports

11

Fantastic Revellers

The CPMC encourages all revelers to continue to practice COVID-19 safety precautions including wearing a mask and hand washing and sanitizing, to ensure a safe and exciting Saint Lucia Carnival 2022.

Source: Carnival Planning & Management Committee. Headline photo: Stock image

