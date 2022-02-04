Saint Lucia Announces COVID-19 Protocols For February 5-18 – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Citing the need to hasten the downward trend of daily COVID-19 cases, Health Wellness and Elderly Affairs Minister Moses Jn Baptiste Friday announced COVID-19 protocols for February 5-18, 2022.

In a statement, Jn Baptiste announced the following measures:

– In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a person shall remain confined to their

place of residence Mondays to Saturdays from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. each day and Sundays from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

– A business establishment shall cease operation on Mondays to Saturdays at 9pm and on

Sundays at 5 p.m.

– An educational institution shall continue to operate as stated in the Education Act.

– A person shall not host or attend a mass crowd event, competitive or high contact sporting activity or social event. A person can host a small event that consists of no more than 25 people including persons of his or her immediate family at his or her residence or fully vaccinated persons at his or her residence.

– A faith-based organization may hold a daily or regular religious ceremony and should comply with the square footage allowed in keeping with their COVID-19 response plan. A person shall not hold religious rites including baptisms, weddings and funerals by physical attendance, unless there are no more than 100 persons in attendance.

– A person shall not play loud music, in accordance with the criminal code.

– A certified accommodation provider may provide recreational or social activities during the hours as specified under the COVID-19 order.

– A certified accommodation provider or an approved tourism establishment may permit a fully vaccinated person access to the services offered by the provider or establishment.

Jn Baptiste said all other protocols remain in effect.

Before he stipulated the measures, the Minister indicated that the country is beginning to see a levelling-off in the trend of daily increases in COVID-19 cases.

But he also noted confirmation that the Omicron Variant is present in the population and has spread widely throughout the country.

“We are holding discussions with major social partners and the COVID-19 Management

Centre will present suggestions to the Cabinet for major adjustments to our COVID-19

Management Policies as we take steps to integrate COVID-19 management measures into

our daily lives for the long-term,” Jn Baptiste stated.

“The Government of Saint Lucia urges everyone to follow the protocols and cooperate with the authority,” the Minister said.

His complete address appears below:

https://stluciatimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/Audio-Hon_Moses_Jn_Baptiste-on-COVID-19-Protocols-for-February-5-2022-to-February-18-2022_4_February_2022.mp3

