Saint Lucia Announces Commencement Of 2022-2023 Cruise Season – St. Lucia Times News

The Ministry of Tourism is pleased to announce the commencement of the 2022/2023 cruise season with the arrival of Celebrity Millennium on Wednesday 12th October, 2022.

Since the sector’s re-opening in 2021 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the island recorded a total of three hundred and seventeen (317) cruise calls and welcomed two hundred and forty thousand, five hundred and sixty-seven (240,567) cruise passengers onto the shores of Saint Lucia during the period June 2021 to September 2022.

As the sector remains a high priority in driving demand for Saint Lucia as a tourism Destination, the Ministry of Tourism anticipates a robust season where various sub-sectors including sites & attractions, local water-based sector, food & beverage, tourism transportation and recreation will have yet another opportunity to reap the economic benefits from the cruise sector.

The Ministry of Tourism acknowledges the importance of the cruise sector to many operators including tourism transportation, vendors, small business owners in communities, sites and attractions, restaurants, as well as other industry stakeholders.

As such, this meeting will serve to put measures in place to improve the product and prepare stakeholders to benefit more from the season. As part of the meeting, the Ministry will also discuss the newly updated travel protocols and cruise port logistics on Thursday 29th September, 2022.

The Ministry of Tourism encourages tourism operators and service providers to visit the following web portals to access information regarding the cruise schedule for the upcoming season: www.slutourism.gov.lc https://www.facebook.com/MinTourismSLU

SOURCE: Ministry of Tourism/ SLT

