Saint Lucia Announces Adjusted COVID-19 Measures For February 19 to March 4 – St. Lucia Times News

Saint Lucia has announced adjusted measures for the control and prevention of the spread of COVID-19 for the period Saturday February 19, 2022 to Friday March 4, 2022.

Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs Minister, Moses Jn Baptiste outlined the following measures in a statement Thursday.

In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a person shall remain confined to their place of residence Mondays to Sundays from 12 a.m. (midnight) to 4 a.m. each day.

A business establishment shall cease operation on Mondays to Sundays at 11 p.m.

A restaurant and other food establishments approved by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Tourism may provide a dine-in service to persons and can allow sale and disposal of intoxicating liquor at the restaurant and other food establishment.

An educational institution shall continue to operate as stated in the Education Act.

A person shall not host or attend a mass crowd event, social event or recreational activity. A person can host a small event that consists of no more than 25 people including persons of his or her immediate family at his or her residence or fully vaccinated persons at his or her residence.

A faith-based organization may hold a daily or regular religious ceremony and should comply with the square footage allowed in keeping with their COVID-19 response plan. A person shall not hold religious rites including baptisms, weddings and funerals by physical attendance, unless there are no more than 100 persons in attendance.

A person shall not play loud music, in accordance with the criminal code.

A certified accommodation provider may provide recreational or social activities during the hours as specified under the COVID-19 order.

A certified accommodation provider or an approved tourism establishment may permit a fully vaccinated person access to the services offered by the provider or establishment.

All other protocols remain in effect.

The audio of the Minister’s complete statement appears below:

https://stluciatimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/Audio-Hon_Moses_Jn_Baptiste-on-COVID-19-protocols-for-February-19-2022-to-March-4-2022_Feb-17_22.mp3

