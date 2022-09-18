Saint Lucia Announces 70 Seconds Of Reflection For The Queen – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

On Monday, September 19th, 2022 all residents of and visitors to Saint Lucia involved in all sectors (public and private) and social and economic endeavors, are invited to pause for a national seventy (70) seconds of reflection on the life and legacy of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

Church bells and sirens from fire stations around the island will sound for one (1) minute and ten (10) seconds starting at 9:59 am to herald the commencement of the seventy (70) seconds of reflection at 10:00 a.m.

The national seventy (70) seconds of reflection will coincide with the day of the State Funeral and mark the end of the national ten (10) days of mourning since The Demise of Her Majesty.

The Government and the People of Saint Lucia will be represented at Her Majesty’s State Funeral and Committal Service in London by the Acting Governor-General, His Excellency Mr. Cyril Errol M. Charles, the Deputy Prime Minister, Hon Dr. Ernest Hilaire, and Ambassador Anthony Severin, High Commissioner of Saint Lucia in London.

SOURCE: Office Of The Prime Minister/ SLT

