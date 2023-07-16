Saint Lucia Among Countries Participating In TRADEWINDS 2023 – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia is among several Caribbean countries participating in TRADEWINDS 2023 including security exercises involving ground, air, sea, and cyber operations training.

In addition to fostering regional security, TRADEWINDS aims to expand the region’s capability to mitigate, plan for, and respond to crises while increasing regional training capacity and interoperability.

Outgoing US Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch, highlighted the importance of the two-week exercise at Saturday’s opening ceremony in the host country, Guyana.

According to Guyana’s Department of Public Information (DPI), the ambassador noted that the exercises had embedded human rights, and women and peace elements.

US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) is the sponsor of TRADEWINDS 2023.

SOUTHCOM has partnered with 1,500 security force personnel from 20 countries for the exercise.

In addition to Saint Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Belize, Bermuda, Canada, Dominica, Dominican Republic, United Kingdom, France, Grenada, Jamaica, Mexico, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago are among the participating countries.

Headline photo from Tradewinds 2022: Creator: Sgt. Matthew Teutsch Credit: U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South.

