Saint Lucia Among CDB Member Countries To Benefit From New Climate Smart Aquaponics Project – St. Lucia Times News

The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) is expanding its collaboration with INMED Partnerships for Children/INMED Caribbean to enhance the capacity of small-scale farmers to implement climate-adaptive aquaponics farming and strengthen Micro Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs).

The Increasing Access to Climate-Smart Agriculture in the Caribbean Through INMED Aquaponics® Project will build the capacity of aquaponics enterprises and increase climate resilience in Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Grenada, Saint Lucia, and The Bahamas by scaling INMED Aquaponics®.

“As economic opportunities for small-scale farmers decline amid significant climate change impacts, it is imperative to introduce viable, income-generating livelihood alternatives, particularly among our MSMEs” says Lisa Harding, Coordinator Micro, Small and Medium Size Enterprise Development at CDB.Innovative solutions are especially needed, as regional economies face a variety of climate-driven events. Global disruptions in the supply chain are delaying the delivery of foodstuff and supplies small-scale farmers depend on to sustain their livelihoods. Through this initiative, the Bank is proactively building climate resilience with an adaptive agriculture model.

The current economic environment has created a renewed focus on support for agricultural enterprise to facilitate an inclusive and resilient recovery. An intensive, climate-smart food production technique, aquaponics combines aquaculture (fish farming) and hydroponics (soilless crop production) in a closed symbiotic system, dramatically conserving water and space compared to conventional agriculture and yielding up to 10 times more abundant fresh produce plus fish year-round.

“INMED Caribbean first introduced aquaponics to Jamaica in 2011 and has implemented two dozen systems throughout the island for schools, charitable groups, civic organisations, small farm cooperatives and communities to build food security, climate adaptation and income generation,” says Dr. Linda Pfeiffer, Founder and CEO of INMED Partnerships for Children.

With key investments from CDB, IDB Lab and the Government of Jamaica, INMED Caribbean developed a comprehensive model with linkages to markets and financing and other value-chain support for smallholder farmers and emerging agri-entrepreneurs.

“The four nations we are assessing for expansion are well-positioned to benefit from INMED’s training programme because they each have a need and appetite for aquaponics farming,” says INMED Chief Operating Officer Kristin Callahan.

INMED Caribbean is conducting research to identify stakeholders for the social enterprise training programme to jumpstart regional aquaponics expansion. The project will involve virtual and in-person training workshops for participants in the pilot country, focusing on underrepresented and low-resource populations.

SOURCE: Caribbean Development Bank/ SLT

