Saint Lucia Amends Its Citizenship Act

Second-generation Saint Lucian descendants born overseas now have a clear path to acquiring Saint Lucian citizenship!
Government lawmakers, on June 26, 2024, voted in Parliament to amend the Citizenship of Saint Lucia Act to pave the way for descendants of Saint Lucian parentage to become naturalized Saint Lucian citizens.
When the amendment of the Citizenship of Saint Lucia Act takes effect, a person born outside Saint Lucia becomes a citizen at the date of his or her birth if, at that date, his or her father, mother, grandfather or grandmother is a citizen by birth.
That means the children and grandchildren of Saint Lucians who migrated and started families in foreign countries now have the opportunity to inherit their birthright – Saint Lucian citizenship.
The historic amendment to the Citizenship of Saint Lucia Act will make Saint Lucian descendants born overseas eligible to represent our country nationally and create new avenues for second-generation Saint Lucians to contribute to the development of Saint Lucia.
Tens of thousands of Saint Lucian descendants living in diaspora communities around the world will benefit from the amended Citizenship of Saint Lucia Act.
SOURCE: Office of the Prime Minister
Any third-party or user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries published on the St. Lucia Times website (https://stluciatimes.com) in no way convey the thoughts, sentiments or intents of St. Lucia Times, the author of any said article or post, the website, or the business. St. Lucia Times is not responsible or liable for, and does not endorse, any comments or replies posted by users and third parties, and especially the content therein and whether it is accurate.
St. Lucia Times reserves the right to remove, screen, edit, or reinstate content posted by third parties on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times (this includes the said user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries) at our sole discretion for any reason or no reason, and without notice to you, or any user. For example, we may remove a comment or reply if we believe it violates any part of the St. Lucia Criminal Code, particularly section 313 which pertains to the offence of Libel. Except as required by law, we have no obligation to retain or provide you with copies of any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times. All third-parties and users agree that this is a public forum, and we do not guarantee any confidentiality with respect to any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website. Any posts made and information disclosed by you is at your own risk.