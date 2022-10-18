Saint Lucia All Set To Host 30th OECS Swimming Championship – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia Aquatic Federation is all set to host the 30th Swimming Championship November 11th to 13th at the Rodney Heights Aquatic Center in Rodney Bay, Saint Lucia. Winning 13 times throughout 29 years, Saint Lucia’s top performers intend to win the 2022 battle in the pool.

This year the championship will feature swimmers reigning from Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, Antigua, St. Vincent and Saint Lucia.

The Competition will be guided by Fina Rules whilst competing in 6 age groups, 8 and under, 9 – 10, 11 – 12, 13 – 14, 15 – 17 and 18 and over. Age groups for the relay events are 10 & under, 11 – 14 and 15 and over.

Saint Lucia’s 34-member team comprise of 8 and Under Sapphire Parks, Gia Arthur, Miles Andrew and Jacques Larrieu who will join the various age group swimmers in this year’s competition. They include 9 -10 Amara Reece, Zaina Brathwaite, Aniyah George, James Sylvester, Max Larrieu, Caden Calderon and Nathan Lewis.

The 11-12 age group swimmers geared for this level of competition are Fayth Jeffery, Kayla Marise Inglis, Noah Dorville and Aaron Charles.

The formidable 13 – 14-year-old swimmers ready to take the plunge, are Damari Maxwell Fayth Lubrun, Alexandra Bristol, Tristan Dorville, Antoine Destang, Ethan Hazell and Karic Charles.

Caitlin Polius, Naima Hazel, Naekeisha Louis, Courtney Paul, D’Andre Blanchard and Shakil Flavius will join the 15–17-year-old group. The big boys and girls are also all set to lead the way. This age group comprise of Mikaela Casimir, Evelyn Day, Jayhan Odlum Smith, Jonathan Calderon and Jean Luc Zephir.

Reserves Swimmers include 8 and Under Maya Andrew, Tiago Nelson, Kaitlyn Holder, Nathan Vigier and Naomi Louis.

Brian Charles will serve as the Head Coach and will be ably assisted by Peter James and Tariq Edwards.

Heidi Peter, Team Manager, alongside Chaperone Sue Monplaisir and Liasion Officer Andrea Holder will assume the responsibility of assisting the coaches in the general preparedness of the team. This completes the coaching and management team for team Saint Lucia.

The Saint Lucia Aquatics Federation is prepared to ensure the 30th Edition of the OECS Swim Championship will be a memorable one and invites supporters to come cheer team members during the 3 days competition.

SOURCE: Saint Lucia Aquatic Federation

