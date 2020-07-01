6:00 a.m. Weather Report

Date: 1st July 2020

Forecaster: Thomas Auguste

Present weather at Hewanorra Airport is cloudy with showers.

Present temperature at Hewanorra Airport is 27°C or 81°F.

Last night’s minimum temperature at Hewanorra Airport was 26°C or 79°F.

Wind at Hewanorra Airport is blowing from the south southeast at 14 mph or 22 km/h.

Rainfall in the 24-hour period that ended at 2:00 am today:

At Hewanorra Airport: 2.6 mm.

Total rainfall for the month of June:

At Hewanorra Airport: 160.8 mm.

Sunset today: 6:36 pm. Sunrise tomorrow: 5:39 am.

FORECAST FOR SAINT LUCIA VALID FOR THE NEXT 24 HOURS

Winds will be blowing from between the east and east-southeast near 18 mph or 29 km/h.

Weather: Partly cloudy skies, occasionally becoming cloudy with some scattered showers mainly during the morning.

MARINE FORECAST FOR SEAS IN A 25 MILE OR 40 KM RADIUS FROM SAINT LUCIA

Tides for Castries Harbour: Low at 6:50 am… High at 1:37 pm.

Tides for Vieux Fort Bay: Low at 8:17 am… High at 2:44 pm.

Seas: Moderate with waves 4 to 6 feet or 1.2 to 1.8 metres.

FORECAST FOR THE LESSER ANTILLES

Partly cloudy skies, occasionally becoming cloudy with some scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

TROPICAL WEATHER OUTLOOK

A tropical wave located is currently moving across the Eastern Caribbean islands causing some cloudy spells with showers and isolated thunderstorms.

A plume of Saharan dust is expected to cause a reduction in visibility over the Eastern Caribbean region immediately following the passage of the tropical wave.

Another tropical wave located several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles is moving westward near 18 mph or 29 km/h.

A third tropical wave located over the eastern tropical Atlantic is moving westward near 17 mph or 28 km/h. — SOURCE: Saint Lucia Met. Services

( 0 ) ( 0 )

The post Saharan dust to affect eastern Caribbean after tropical wave passes — Saint Lucia Met. Services appeared first on St. Lucia News Online – Trusted Breaking & Daily News Source.