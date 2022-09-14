Sagicor Supports RISE St. Lucia’s Annual Back-To-School Supplies Programme – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Just before the start of the new school term, Sagicor gave a boost to several students in need, by donating much needed schools supplies through their annual partnership with RISE (St. Lucia) Inc.

A youth development, non-profit organisation led by countryman, Dr. Venus Cherry, RISE has been receiving support from the leading financial and insurance institution for three years, including annual assistance with its back-to-school programme for the last two years.

The back-to-school kits, which included backpacks, exercise books, and pencils, were presented by Eon Phillips, Assistant Vice President, EC Insurance Operations Branch Manager and Sagicor Advisor, Maricilia Williams.

Speaking on the donation, which has become a staple of the company’s annual community outreach activities, Phillips made special mention of some additional support provided by Maricilia Williams, who donated her own funds to assist a particular student in need.

“Maricilia has been instrumental to the execution of this programme in previous years, however, this year she made a personal contribution to the overall donation to assist Yannick Joseph, a student of the Babonneau Secondary School.”

SOURCE: Sagicor. Headline photo: (L-R) Sagicor Advisor, Maricilia Williams presents a special back-to-school kit to Babonneau Secondary School student, Yannick Joseph; while her mother and Head of the Board of Directors of RISE (St. Lucia) Inc, Dr. Venus Cherry look on.

