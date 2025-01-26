LGBTQIA+ Advocate Warns US Funding Freeze Threatens HIV Treatments in Saint Lucia Saint Lucians Rescued At Sea by Colombian Navy Alfred Set for Unusual Season Opener Top Students Recognised at 17th Annual National Awards of Excellence Canaries Cop National Women's Football Title Police Step Up Operations in Marc: Glock with Automatic Capability Recovered
Sagicor Schools Choir Champions Retain Titles

04 February 2025
The Sir Ira Simmons Secondary School celebrating yet another win.

Canon Laurie Anglican Primary and Sir Ira Simmons Secondary successfully defended their titles at the annual Sagicor Schools Choir Competition on Tuesday, delivering outstanding performances that captivated the audience and impressed the judges at the National Cultural Centre.

Each choir in the primary school category was required to perform a test piece, Bring Your Dreams Along by Shayla Blake and Patricia Mock, followed by a song of their choice. 

Canon Laurie Anglican Primary claimed first place with a stellar rendition of Gimme Likkle One Drop by Tarrus Riley, arranged by Robert Rene, earning 244 points.

The Canon Laurie Anglican Primary choir.

Babonneau Primary took second place with 203 points, performing a Saint Lucian Medley arranged by Anne Marie Biroo. Augier Combined School placed third with 199 points, showcasing Coconut Woman arranged by Candace Moore.

In the secondary school category, competitors performed the test piece You Are Light by Mark Burrows before presenting their selected pieces.

Defending champions Sir Ira Simmons Secondary secured first place once again, scoring 240 points with a lively performance of Pressure Medley by Koffee, Chronixx, and Mavado, arranged by Keitje Greaves.

Signley Jon Odlum School of Arts, Media, and Design placed second with their performance of Damn Proud Lucian by Sly, arranged by Adelaide Alphonse, earning 221 points. St Mary’s College rounded out the top three with 190 points, performing DNA by Mical Teja, arranged by Eric Hutchinson.

For both primary and secondary school winners, the prize money was distributed as follows: first place received $1 300, second place earned $900, and third place took home $600.

