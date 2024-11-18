Safety Campaign Launched Amid Rise In Motorcycle Incidents

Amid a worrying rise in motorcycle accidents across the island, AKT Motorcycles is stepping up with a call to action, by means of a new Bike Safety Campaign. The initiative aims to promote responsible riding and raising awareness.
According to AKT, it’s a community-driven effort to connect with bikers, offering educational content, live events, and expert advice. AKT hopes to inspire a culture where safety and accountability are second nature to every rider, helping to make the roads safer for everyone.
The campaign will leverage social media to deliver compelling safety messages featuring popular biking personalities, Story Boy Nick and Arthur Knotless Strands. These influencers will share practical advice on essential safety topics, including helmet use, pre-ride inspections, and the importance of visibility through proper riding gear. Riders can engage by sharing their own tips, joining polls, and connecting through hashtags like #RideSafe and #OuttaDehButSafe.
Local radio will spotlight experts discussing helmet safety and visibility, with key moments shared as engaging reels online. The campaign’s highlight, the Rev It Up Bikers Brunch at Courts Parking Lot, will bring riders together for hands-on safety demos, expert advice, and a chance to connect with vendors offering bike gear and essentials.
AKT Motorcycles encourages all road users to join the campaign and play a role in making Saint Lucia’s roads safer.
