Rwanda President Wraps Up Barbados Visit Citing ‘Huge’ African Interest In The Caribbean – St. Lucia Times News

Rwanda President Paul Kagame has ended a visit to Barbados, citing the African continent’s interest in connecting with the Caribbean.

“I just confirmed that there’s huge interest in the people of my country, our region, the continent, connecting not only with Barbados but the whole of the Caribbean,” Kagame told a joint news conference with Prime Minister Mia Mottley.

“Just check on social media. You will see a lot of comments about my visit here. Before coming here I passed through Jamaica and the comments from not only my country but from the continent speak to that,” he observed.

The Rwanda leader declared that it’s never too late to connect, make friends, and create partnerships.

He recalled that Prime Minister Mottley had spoken regarding what needed to be done.

“If we connect directly, if there’s transportation serving both the continent and the Caribbean and Barbados in particular and visa waivers so that we make it easy for people to travel and do business and visit, this will be huge. It has a huge potential, and that’s what we are working to achieve and make this a reality,” Kagame told reporters.

The Barbados Foreign Minister and Rwanda’s Minister of Finance and Economic Planning signed a cooperation agreement during the visit.

While on the island, President Kagame met with various officials and held private talks with Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, among other activities.

Headline photo: President Kagame arrives in Barbados on Friday, April 15 for official visit.

