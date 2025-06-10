Gusto on Target in Flint City Win Change Coming For Saint Lucia Swimming Vincent Joseph Eudovic: April 15, 1942 – June 2, 2025 Police Seize $5 Million In Cocaine, Cannabis, Firearms In 48-Hour Crackdown Not True! Ministry of Commerce Denies Flour Shortage Rumours Choiseul Man Killed in Late-Night Crash at La Fargue
Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,202 

09 June 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Here’s where things stand on Tuesday, June 10:

Fighting

  • Russia launched large drone attacks on Kyiv and the southern port of Odesa on Tuesday morning, regional authorities said.
  • Timur Tkachenko, the head of Kyiv’s military administration, said that several districts of the capital were being attacked simultaneously, resulting in damage to buildings and fires.
  • Oleh Kiper, the governor of the Odesa region, said on Telegram that a “massive” drone attack struck an emergency medical building, a maternity ward and residential buildings. Kiper said that a 59-year-old man was killed and four others injured in the attack on residential buildings, but there were no casualties at the maternity ward.
  • Russian air defence systems destroyed 76 Ukrainian drones over a two-hour period on Monday, Russian media outlets reported.
  • Russia’s Ministry of Defence said its forces “continued to advance into the depths of the enemy’s defence” in Ukraine’s east-central region of Dnipropetrovsk and taken control of more territory.

Diplomacy

  • Russia and Ukraine on Monday carried out an exchange of prisoners of war aged under 25. The exchange followed talks between the sides earlier this month in Istanbul.

Transportation

  • Russia’s civil aviation authority said early on Tuesday that it had temporarily suspended flights at all four major airports serving Moscow in response to Ukrainian drone attacks.

 

