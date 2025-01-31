Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events 

Here is the situation on Friday, January 31:

Fighting

Nine people were reportedly killed and 13 others injured including a child when a Russian drone hit a multistorey apartment building in northeastern Ukraine’s Sumy city, the region’s Governor Volodymyr Artyukh said.

Kyiv’s military said Moscow launched 81 drones towards Ukraine in an overnight attack with the air force reportedly shooting down 37 drones and 39 failing to reach their targets.

Russia’s Ministry of Defence said air deference units downed 17 Ukrainian drones in four regions over the course of two hours. Eleven of the drones were reportedly destroyed over the Kursk region, while the remaining six were taken down over Russia’s Belgorod and Voronezh regions, as well as Russian-occupied Crimea.

Russia has accused a former British soldier, who was taken prisoner while fighting for Ukraine, of terrorism and mercenary charges. James Anderson could potentially face decades in prison if convicted. United Kingdom Ministry of Foreign Affairs David Lammy said he was aware of the case and the government would do all it could to assist Anderson.

Russian oil and gas

The Reuters news agency reports that Germany is expanding its natural gas import options to replace Russian supplies after Kyiv suspended transit of Russia’s gas through Ukraine.

Politics & diplomacy

Slovakia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it summoned Ukrainian Ambassador Myroslav Kastran to convey a “strong protest” over statements made by Ukrainian officials, including claims that Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was a “mouthpiece” for Russia.