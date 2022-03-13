Russia, Ukraine Report Progress In Peace Talks – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Ukraine and Russia have reported making significant progress in their ongoing peace talks over the weekend.

Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak believes the two sides will get results in days.

But he clarified that Ukraine would not concede in principle on any positions.

“Russia now understands this. Russia is already beginning to talk constructively,” Podolyak declared in a recorded statement.

Russian state media meanwhile reported that Russian negotiator Leonid Slutsky said: “progress may grow in the coming days.”

He also cited the possibility of both sides signing documents.

However, neither side indicated what the scope of any agreement might be.

Their public comments came almost simultaneously on day 18 of the war which began when Russian forces invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what the Kremlin termed a special military operation.

