Russia-Ukraine crisis sends oil on roller coaster

The content originally appeared on: CNN

New York (CNN Business)Oil prices briefly touched $95 a barrel on Wednesday before backing away as investors try to make sense of the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

US crude jumped as much as 3.2% to an intraday peak of $95.01 a barrel as US and NATO officials said they saw no sign of de-escalation on the ground in the Russia-Ukraine standoff.

But by the end of the day, crude settled at $93.66, up 1.7%. And in extended trading oil turned negative.

The turbulent trading comes after oil prices fell sharply Tuesday after Russian announced it is withdrawing some troops following the completion of recent drills near Ukraine.

Investors have been very sensitive to the risk that an invasion of Ukraine would disrupt Russia’s vast energy supplies at a time when global supply is already failing to keep up with demand.

