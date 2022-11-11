Rushawn Patterson Charged With Influencer Slickianna’s Murder

The Jamaica Constabulary Force has charged 33-year-old Rushawn Patterson with murder and another man for misprision in relation to the murder of social media influencer 35-year-old Aneka Townsend, otherwise called ‘Kayan’ or ‘Slickianna.’

Patterson had previously hidden from police after being named as a person of interest and was later captured at a guest house in Hanover.

The JCF said on Friday that the influencer had traveled from Kingston to meet Patterson, who goes by the name of ‘Chizzie’ on Thursday, October 20.

“Ms. Townsend travelled from Kingston to Montego Bay where she was picked up by Patterson at approximately 7:30 p.m. During the course of the evening, they visited a restaurant in Hanover and a guest house in St James. At some point during the night an argument developed between them, which resulted in Patterson strangling Ms Townsend and disposing of her body,” a JCF statement said.

The statement also said that 47-year-old Security Guard Rohan Rose, otherwise called ‘Early B,’ has been charged with Misprision of a Felony in relation to this same matter. Misprision of a felony is a crime that occurs when someone knows a felony has been committed but fails to inform the authorities.

Rushane Patterson

Patterson’s charge comes weeks after public pressure as fans of the influencer somehow found information to suggest that he and the influencer were known to each other and were flirting on social media. He was also said to be seen in videos with her in her last living moments.

Townsend’s body fished out of the sea at Reading in St. James on the morning of Friday, October 21, 2022. The JCF says that her autopsy showed her cause of death was strangulation.

“The post-mortem estimates that Ms Townsend was killed at some time between the hours of 11:00 p.m. Thursday, October 20 and 9:00 a.m. October 21,” the JCF statement read.

The statement added that the investigation to charge him was a result of “forensic, cyber-forensic and other technological evidence collected.”

The statement added, “in the three weeks since the investigation into her death began, St James and Hanover police have conducted a high-level investigation that has benefitted from the support of the Area 1 Operational Support Team, the Communication Forensic & Cybercrime Division (CFCD), the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), the Technical Services Division (TSD), the Specialised Operations Branch, the Jamaica Defence Force, as well as Jamaica Eye.”

In the meantime, Patterson has been charged with assault stemming from an incident in 2018 in which he allegedly choked his ex-girlfriend over her relationship with her new man.

The police also said that it was investigating other allegations that Patterson is allegedly a serial rapist and “may have been involved in other incidents similar to those for which he has been charged.”

The police are asking for the public’s help in reporting any crimes Patterson may have committed against.