Runway Repair At Hewanorra International Airport – St. Lucia Times News

Last evening, August 21, 2022 the Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority (SLASPA) suspended its flight operations at the Hewanorra International Airport (HIA) to undertake emergency pavement repairs to a small section of the runway.

This suspension was to facilitate a thorough assessment to determine the extent of therepair.

Between the hours of 11:00 p.m. August 21, 2022 and 1:30 a.m. August 22, 2022, theAuthority’s airport engineering team successfully completed the repair works.

Flight operations will resume at midday (12::00) today August 22, 2022.

Passengers should contact their respective airline directly for updates.

SOURCE: Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority. Headline photo: Stock image

