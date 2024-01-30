RSS Officers Prepare For Unity Exercise In Saint Lucia – St. Lucia Times

Twenty-four tactical-level police and military officers from Regional Security System (RSS) Member States will spend the next four weeks enhancing their skills in counter-terrorism tactics as they participate in the Regional Security System’s Counter Terrorism Tactical Response Course (CT-TAC). Hosted by the RSS’ Training Institute, and funded by the 11th European Development Fund (EDF), the course will provide training in countering armed organised criminals, anti-government threats, and terrorism. The course is being taught by instructors from the Belize Defence Force’s Special Operations and Tactics Unit (SOTU).

Staff Officer (Exercises) at the RSS, Lt. Col. Roberto Beltran, pointed out that the field and classroom exercises within the course were designed to improve regional security systems to detect, prevent, fight and manage any terrorist threats to the land or maritime domain.

“This course, like any of our other courses, aims to strengthen the skillsets of our officers and will demonstrate how they should use Standard Operating Procedures to achieve interoperability among RSS Member States and operationalise responses in the event of any terrorists or anti-government threats,” he explained.

The CT-TAC will be conducted in four phases: In-camp Training; Individual Skills Package; Live Firing Package and Field Training Exercises. Students will be trained and evaluated in the conduct of Special Operations; Conventional Platoon Level Operations; Map Reading; Convoy Protection; Small Boat Operations, Close Quarter Combat and Unarmed Combat, among other tactical response areas.

Lt. Col. Beltran noted that these areas of training would also prepare officers for the upcoming Unity Exercise (UNEX), which will be held in St. Lucia from April 3 to 13.

“The skills that our officers will gain during this four-week programme will be on display during UNEX 2024. During that activity there will be a number of simulations across St. Lucia and we need to be sure that participants are as prepared as possible for any eventuality which may present itself. UNEX will however offer another opportunity to tidy up any shortfalls and further enhance the officers’ capabilities,” the RSS official stated.

UNEX 2024 is also a joint initiative with the RSS and the 11th EDF, in collaboration with the government of St. Lucia.

SOURCE: Regional Security System