RSS Head: Weak Governance Enables Transnational Crime – St. Lucia Times

Errington Shurland, the Regional Security System (RSS) executive director, has highlighted the crucial link between weak governance and the rampant issue of transnational crime.

Shurland delivered his remarks on Friday.

The occasion was the opening of the RSS Council of Ministers Meeting in Guyana, a platform dedicated to addressing regional security concerns.

The RSS official asserted, “Transnational crimes are enabled by weak governance, which allows corruption to flourish.”

He broadly defined corruption as dishonest behaviour by people in authority.

Shurland explained that it pertained to giving or accepting bribes or inappropriate gifts, ‘double dealing’, and ‘under-the-table’ transactions.

He also said corruption included manipulating elections, diverting funds, laundering money, and defrauding investors.

In his address, Shurland pointed out that weak governance systems, a common issue in developing states, allow corruption to thrive, thereby hindering their progress and development.

He told his audience that weak institutions create an environment for corruption to flourish, leading to a lack of enforcement and accountability.

On the other hand, Shurland noted that improving governance, the rule of law, and the delivery of social services and employment undermine the strength of organised crime groups.

“Capacity and efficiency in public sector management, accountability, access to information and transparency are essential to good governance,” he stated.

Shurland said they help to control corruption.