RSLPF Urges Peaceful Conflict Resolution Amid Probe Into Fatal Stabbing In Bexon – St. Lucia Times

On September 16, 2023, about 9:00 p.m., the Criminal Investigations Department, Castries, responded to a call and proceeded to Easy Cash Bar in Bexon, Castries. Upon arrival, the officers observed a crowd of onlookers outside.

As the investigators made their way through the crowd, they observed an unresponsive male individual lying face up on a bench near the establishment.

The investigators observed a cloth that was tied around the victim’s abdomen.

Emergency Medical Technicians from the Saint Lucia Fire Service arrived on the scene, attended to the victim, and transported him to the Owen King European Union [OKEU] Hospital for medical attention.

Having conducted preliminary inquiries, the investigators proceeded to the Owen King European Union [OKEU] Hospital, where they were informed by medical personnel that the victim succumbed to his injury and was pronounced dead by a medical doctor.

The victim has been identified as forty-five [45] year-old Sarrot resident, Peter Felix. This matter is being treated as a homicide.

One male individual is in custody assisting with investigations.

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force is urging the people of Saint Lucia to seek alternative methods for resolving disputes, rather than resorting to violence.

By resorting to peaceful conflict resolution methods, we can foster a safer and more harmonious Saint Lucia, for all people.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force. Headline photo: Peter Felix – Deceased stabbing victim.

