RSLPF Urges Citizens To Play Their Part In Contributing To Personal Security

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) has called on citizens to play their part in ensuring their security. ‘Acts of criminality continue to plague our peaceful and beautiful Island. We must all play our part to contribute to our own security,’ ASP Troy Lamontagne of the Special Services Unit (SSU) asserted in a Christmas message amid an upsurge in violent crime resulting in a record number of homicides for the year. ‘Always have full awareness of your environment and always be in total control of your actions. Do not allow emotions such as anger and substances such as alcohol