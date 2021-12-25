Home
Local
Local
RSLPF Urges Citizens To Play Their Part In Contributing To Personal Security
Jamaica: Elderly Couple Perish In Christmas Day Fire
Family Of 8-Year-Old Boy Needs Help To Pay For His Medical Treatment
Caribbean
Caribbean
This Caribbean Roots Star Wins Masterchef’s UK Celebrity Christmas Special
Christian Aid Ministries Says 12 Remaining Hostages In Haiti Escaped
Best Buy’s 80-Year-Old Founder Now Owns This Caribbean Resort
Entertainment
Entertainment
Reggae Singer Jah Cure Gets Emotional Seeing His Daughter Performed Live
Dancehall Artist JahShii Arrested At Illegal Christmas Party In Clarendon
NBA YoungBoy Boasts Astonishing $300K Feature Fee Says Manager
Travel
Travel
5 Tips To Plan Budget-Friendly Caribbean Trips
Caribbean Travel News
Benefits Of Watching Films Online In The Caribbean
Business
Business
This Caribbean American Company Is A Comcast RISE 2021 Winner
Caribbean Business News Round-Up
The Future Of Caribbean Money Is In The Spotlight
PR News
World
World
At least 16 people dead in Greek shipwreck
Tencent is giving away $16 billion of its stake in JD.com
Biden signs bill banning goods from China’s Xinjiang over forced labor
Trending
Trending
Now
Week
Month
COVID-19: Saint Lucia Reports 28 New Cases, 10 Of Which Are From BCF
COVID-19: Saint Lucia Rolling Out Digital Vaccination Certificate
Parole Board Hears Cases Of Three BCF Inmates Serving Life Sentences
Chastanet Says People Confused Over COVID-19 Confinement Hours
Reading
RSLPF Urges Citizens To Play Their Part In Contributing To Personal Security
Share
Tweet
December 25, 2021
Trending
Trending
Now
Week
Month
COVID-19: Saint Lucia Reports 28 New Cases, 10 Of Which Are From BCF
COVID-19: Saint Lucia Rolling Out Digital Vaccination Certificate
Parole Board Hears Cases Of Three BCF Inmates Serving Life Sentences
Chastanet Says People Confused Over COVID-19 Confinement Hours
Local News
Jamaica: Elderly Couple Perish In Christmas Day Fire
Local News
Family Of 8-Year-Old Boy Needs Help To Pay For His Medical Treatment
Local News
Police Warn Against Illegal Sea Activities During Festive Season
RSLPF Urges Citizens To Play Their Part In Contributing To Personal Security
1 hour ago
·
1 min read
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
Home
Local News
RSLPF Urges Citizens To Play Their Part In Contributing To Personal Security
The content originally appeared on:
St. Lucia Times News
The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) has called on citizens to play their part in ensuring their security. ‘Acts of criminality continue to plague our peaceful and beautiful Island. We must all play our part to contribute to our own security,’ ASP Troy Lamontagne of the Special Services Unit (SSU) asserted in a Christmas message amid an upsurge in violent crime resulting in a record number of homicides for the year. ‘Always have full awareness of your environment and always be in total control of your actions. Do not allow emotions such as anger and substances such as alcohol
Home
Local
Caribbean
Entertainment
Travel
Business
PR News
World
Subscribe
Start typing to see results or hit ESC to close
See all results
Subscribe
Sign up to our newsletter to stay up to date with out curated news!
We will link this to your Email Marketing Section once that is provided.