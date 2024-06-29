RSLPF Successfully Concludes Crime Scene Investigation Course

On Monday, 24 June 2024, the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) embarked on a weeklong professional development course. This course was conducted in partnership with the National French Police Force (Police Nationale), with assistance from the French Embassy. In attendance at the ceremony were Commissioner of Police Crusita Descartes-Pelius, Deputy Commissioner of Police Ronald Phillip, and other members of the RSLPF executive, as well as Florent Khies and colleagues from the Police Nationale.

The course progressed as planned, and saw twenty-one (21) Police Officers from various departments of the RSLPF benefit from training in areas such as:

1. Crime Scene Management 2. Crime Scene Examination 3. Evidence Collection, Matching and Fingerprinting 4. Ballistics and Crime Scene Documentation

At the closing ceremony, the participants heard key addresses by the RSLPF’s Commissioner and Mr. Domenico Ditaranto, First Secretary at the French Embassy. Commissioner Pelius reminded the officers of the importance of collaboration in achieving success, as crimes and criminals seldom operate in isolation.

She further emphasised that continued self-development through quality education is the catalyst for self-actualisation. The course’s impact was delivered by Police Constable 535 Benedict Hippolyte, who provided key insights into the experiences throughout the course and how he has benefited from it.

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force is eternally grateful to its French counterparts who, through the provision of invaluable training, have shown their commitment to fighting alongside small island developing states against the unyielding common enemy: crime. The RSLPF’s goal is to ensure that each community is made safer, and through effective modern training, the RSLPF will make this a reality.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force