RSLPF, SLHTA Host Annual Voucher Giveaway – St. Lucia Times

On December 22, 2023, the Northern Division Community Relations Branch of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) hosted its annual Christmas Voucher giveaway for eligible community members in the Northern Division Police Districts.

The initiative was sponsored by the Saint Lucia Hospitality and Tourism Association (SLHTA), a long-standing partner of the Gros Islet Police Station and by extension the RSLPF.

Mr. David Moise, the Social Transformation Officer for the Gros Islet district who has consistently worked closely with the Gros Islet Police Station, ensuring a strong community partnership, also played a pivotal role in ensuring these gifts of vouchers reached the community members.