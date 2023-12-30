RSLPF, SLHTA Host Annual Voucher Giveaway – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –
On December 22, 2023, the Northern Division Community Relations Branch of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) hosted its annual Christmas Voucher giveaway for eligible community members in the Northern Division Police Districts.
The initiative was sponsored by the Saint Lucia Hospitality and Tourism Association (SLHTA), a long-standing partner of the Gros Islet Police Station and by extension the RSLPF.
Mr. David Moise, the Social Transformation Officer for the Gros Islet district who has consistently worked closely with the Gros Islet Police Station, ensuring a strong community partnership, also played a pivotal role in ensuring these gifts of vouchers reached the community members.
The activity took place in the Gros-Islet Human Resource Centre, where thirty (30) individuals received vouchers of two hundred and fifty dollars (XCD250.00) each.
The smiles on their faces as they received these gifts of good fortune demonstrated the immediate impact of such donations.
In attendance were Assistant Commissioner of Police [ACP] Elvis Thomas, Assistant Superintendent of Police [ASP] Bernard, and other personnel from the Gros-Islet, Babonneau, Dennery, and Richfond Police Stations.
The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force extends its profound gratitude to the SLHTA for its continued support.
Collaborations such as these continue to bridge the gap between the public and the police, and in this case, it brought cheer to a few families this year.
SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force
