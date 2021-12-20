RSLPF Seeks Public Help In Bois Patat Homicide Probe

– Advertisement –

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) has invited people with information about Saturday’s homicide at Bois Patat, Castries, to contact the nearest police station or the Criminal Investigations Department at 456 3770.

Law enforcement officials responding to a shooting report around 4:15 p.m. found the motionless body of 25-year-old Denzel Edmund of Lastic Hill at Bois Patat, Morne du Don, Castries.

A police release said the body had apparent gunshot wounds.

The RSLPF release said a post mortem examination would take place at a subsequent date.

And it extended condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

