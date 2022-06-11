RSLPF Says No Permission Granted For ‘Park & Chill’, Cites ‘Significant Safety Risk’ – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force has become aware of a planned social activity dubbed “Park and Chill”, scheduled for 2:00 p.m. today, Saturday, June 11, 2022 at the IL Pirata Beach in Vieux Fort.

Kindly note that permission for this activity has not been sought by the organizers from office of the Commissioner of Police, nor has permission been granted by any of the other authorizing entities, to include the Office of the Chief Medical Officer and the National Emergency Management Organization.

A risk assessment determined that allowing this activity to take place is likely to pose a significant risk to the safety of patrons and an unnecessary strain on law enforcement resources, given the current crime related situation.

Therefore the public is strongly advised against participating in the planned activity.

Source: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force

