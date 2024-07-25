RSLPF Responds To Fatal Shooting At Balata Castries

On the Wednesday, July 24, 2024, about 12:45pm, the Babonneau Police Station received and responded to a fatal shooting which occurred at Balata, Castries.
The responding officers discovered an unresponsive male in a prone position at the scene with an apparent gunshot injury. Personnel from the Saint Lucia Fire Service who also responded, provided aid to the victim.
The victim was conveyed to the Owen King European Union Hospital (OKEU), where a medical practitioner declared him deceased.
The victim has been formally identified as Darius Anthony Augustine alias Lucky, a twenty-three-year-old (23) resident of Grand Riviere, Gros- Islet.
The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Babonneau Police Station by dialing 456-4120 or the Major Crimes Unit at 456-3754.
Alternatively, they can provide anonymous tips by dialing 555 (the Crime Hotline) or by utilizing the RSLPF Crime Hotline Application, which is available in Google Play Store.
SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force
