RSLPF Reports Encouraging Public Response To Extended Hours For Issuing Passports – St. Lucia Times

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) has reported an encouraging public response to its extended hours for issuing passports as the Immigration Department prepares to operate for a fourth consecutive Sunday.

A Department notice announced extended hours from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm on Sunday, July 23, 2023, ‘strictly for the issuing of passports’.

“Persons are encouraged to call the number 4563827 during the stated time for a status update before coming,” the notice stated.

Acting Police Commissioner Ronald Philip said the RSLPF remains committed to service delivery.

“I want to ensure that we deliver an enhanced policing product,” Philip explained.

The Acting Police Commissioner noted that usually, during the summer period, more people apply for travel documents.

In addition, he stated that some people need two forms of official identification for their business transactions.

The Acting Police Commissioner declared that they present their passport in addition to their national identification card.

He acknowledged that there had been issues in the past but noted that the RSLPF is addressing them.

“But in the meantime, we have put interim measures in place to try to reduce the waiting time for issuing passports. This is why we have put in place issuing passports on Sunday so citizens can have greater access to getting their travel documents,” Philip stated.

He recalled that when he took office, he promised to resolve issues confronting the Immigration Department.

“I am happy to report that we have issued passports for the past three Sundays, and this is the fourth Sunday, ” the Acting Prime Minister said regarding extended hours on July 23.

