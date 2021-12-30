RSLPF Recovers Six Vehicles Believed Stolen And Stripped Of Parts – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

On Wednesday afternoon, the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF), acting on information, went to the area of the Barre de L’ Isle where they recovered six vehicles they believe criminals stole and stripped of their parts.

Investigators told St Lucia Times that all the vehicles had been stripped bare.

The investigators suspect that thieves managed to start the vehicles, drive them to the location and strip them.

Officers hired a crane truck to take away the vehicles and currently seek the owners to identify the stolen items.

Auto theft has become a severe problem with thieves at times making off with vehicles or parts from right under the noses of their owners, although in some instances the vehicles had complex alarm systems.

The brazen criminals have struck at all hours of the day and night and in locations where motorists thought it would be safe to park their vehicles, including near their homes monitored by CCTV cameras.

In one incident earlier this month, a vehicle owner parked his car on Trinity Church Road, Castries, and returned about 4:30 pm to find that the radiator hose and compressor were missing.

