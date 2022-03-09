RSLPF Probing Report That Cop Invaded Dennery Home, Stabbed Man Multiple Times – St. Lucia Times News

The Royal Saint Police Force (RSLPF) has confirmed that officers are investigating a report that an off-duty traffic police officer entered a Dennery home on Saturday and stabbed a man multiple times.

Dorcas Emmanuel, the victim’s mother, told St Lucia Times that the attack occurred early morning.

According to Emmanuel, her son and his girlfriend were asleep at the time.

Dorcas Emanuel

She said the attacker climbed through a window and stabbed his victim to the chest and arms.

“I could say thank God that he was blocking the stab wounds with his arm. If not I could say I would not have a son today,” the distraught woman said.

“My son knows the individual. While the individual was stabbing him he kept calling out the person’s name,” Emanuel told St Lucia Times.

And she explained that the only issue she could think of between her son and the attacker, whom she identified as a traffic police officer, was that her son was seeing the individual’s ex-girlfriend.

After attacking her son, the mother said the assailant went to unlock the house door and escape after dropping the weapon on the floor.

” I woke up Saint Lucia to a bloody house. I woke up to my son calling my name telling me ‘Somebody is inside. Come!’ Only to know that the Somebody is Somebody we all know,” she stated.

Emmanuel disclosed that they made a report to the police, who are investigating the matter.

In addition, she said the family had retained the services of an attorney.

“Parents, families are going through pain just because of others who are condoning the violence being inflicted on other people,” Emmanuel lamented.

In this regard, she recalled Saturday night’s fatal shooting of off-duty police constable Nathan Timaitre and the wounding of his colleague as they engaged in a cash escort at Bocage, Castries.

“I am appealing for it to stop, because the officer who lost his life, his family is feeling the pain just as I am feeling because every night I have to deal with the crying of my son calling my name to come to his rescue,” the mother told St Lucia Times.